The latest version of TypeScript is now available. According to Microsoft, TypeScript 4.0 represents the next generation of TypeScript releases and focuses on expressivity, productivity, and scalability.

New features in this release include:

Variadic tuple types

Labeled tuple elements

Class property inference from constructors

Short-circuiting assignment operators

Unknown on catch clauses

Custom JSX factories

Speed improvements in build more with –noEmitOnError

–incremental with –noEmit

Editor improvements

More information on the release is available here.

The iteration plan for TypeScript 4.1 is also now available.

“We said it once, and we’ll say it again: we owe so much to our community for all their work and dedication. In turn, we want to making coding in TypeScript and JavaScript the pure joy you deserve. This involves not just focusing on one thing, but a combination of improving the language and editing experience, keeping an eye on speed, iterating on our UX, smoothing the onboarding and learning experience as a whole, and more,” Daniel Rosenwasser, program manager of TypeScript at Microsoft, wrote in a post.