The latest version of TypeScript is now available. According to Microsoft, TypeScript 4.0 represents the next generation of TypeScript releases and focuses on expressivity, productivity, and scalability.
New features in this release include:
- Variadic tuple types
- Labeled tuple elements
- Class property inference from constructors
- Short-circuiting assignment operators
- Unknown on catch clauses
- Custom JSX factories
- Speed improvements in build more with –noEmitOnError
- –incremental with –noEmit
- Editor improvements
More information on the release is available here.
The iteration plan for TypeScript 4.1 is also now available.
“We said it once, and we’ll say it again: we owe so much to our community for all their work and dedication. In turn, we want to making coding in TypeScript and JavaScript the pure joy you deserve. This involves not just focusing on one thing, but a combination of improving the language and editing experience, keeping an eye on speed, iterating on our UX, smoothing the onboarding and learning experience as a whole, and more,” Daniel Rosenwasser, program manager of TypeScript at Microsoft, wrote in a post.