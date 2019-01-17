Application performance management company Instana launched a new version of its End User Monitoring (EUM) utility this week, introducing advanced filtering of trace and request data with its new unbounded analytics feature.

According to the company, Instana EUM is part of the Instana APM service and is designed for site reliability engineers and developers to explore browser-side data including “page loads, resources, HTTP requests, and JavaScript errors” for performance issues.

“With today’s applications growing in complexity, the ability to analyze every request, with no limits on how to slice and dice the data set, from the browser through all the microservices is critical for DevOps and CI/CD,” Mirko Novakovic, Instana co-founder and CEO, said in the announcement. Novakovic said that feature is being included as a free update because of how crucial performance management is.

The company highlighted some of the situations where Instana EUM excels, including identifying browser-side performance factors for a variety of browsers and versions, finding the exact conditions that caused an error in an individual user session, and quickly identifying if a performance problem is browser-side or server-side.

The information available to users in Instana EUM is the same as that in Instana’s APM Developer Tools, which the company explained avoids front-end developers needing to guess at user session information to recreate an error. “Instead they will have the actual diagnostic data readily available in the Instana UI to quickly understand the root cause of any slow or erroneous user request,” the company wrote.

“Instana’s automatic application monitoring solution discovers application infrastructure and service components, deploys monitoring sensors for the application’s technology stack, traces all application requests – without requiring any human configuration or even application restarts. The solution detects changes in the application environment in real-time, adjusting its own models and visualizing the changes and impacts to users in seconds,” the company wrote.