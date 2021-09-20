Wind River has announced that it completed the acquisition of the UI/UX design company Particle Design which brings UI/UX capabilities to the new Wind River Studio offering.

Particle Design offers end-to-end UX research services that employ a range of methodologies from ethnographic research to user evaluations and usability testing; its design services include prototyping, interaction design, and wireframing.

RELATED CONTENT: New Wind River Studio release delivers automation across SDLC

The new Wind River Studio is a cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems through one source.

The acquisition will expand the UI/UX capabilities to include cognitive UI, which uses AI/ML to predict and anticipate the needs and behaviors of the user bringing a more contextual, personalized, intelligent assistant-type UX.

“In the new intelligent machine economy that we’re enabling with our customers, the user experience is more important than ever. We’re thrilled to welcome the industry-leading Particle design team to Wind River,” said Kevin Dallas, president and CEO of Wind River. “The graphical, natural, and cognitive UI/UX expertise that Particle brings to Wind River Studio will further advance our mission of enabling our customers to realize the AI-infused, digital future of the planet.”