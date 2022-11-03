The Automated Software Testing and Quality Summit, now in its third year, will focus on helping attendees gain insights on ways to automate and accelerate testing to deliver robust applications that users will love. The event is produced by leading testing solutions provider Parasoft.

The half-day virtual summit, which kicks off Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. Eastern time, will feature an opening keynote from Gene Kim, the bestselling author of “The Phoenix Project: and “The Unicorn Project.”

“We’re so excited to have Gene Kim doing the keynote this year,” said Erika Delgado, director of customer advocacy at Parasoft, noting that the talk is titled, “The Intersection of the Five Ideals of DevOps with Automated Testing.”

Companies such as Santander, Bank of America, Northbridge and PSCU will share their test automation journeys and the benefits they achieved from doing so.