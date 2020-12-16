AWS is enabling teams to address application weaknesses with the introduction of the AWS Fault Injection Simulator at is virtual AWS re:Invent 2020 conference this week. The simulator is a chaos engineering tool expected to be generally available in 2021.

According to the company, the new offering will come packed with pre-built templates for creating the desired disruptions whether that’s for server latency or database errors. It also contains controls and guardrails such as automatically rolling back or stopping the experiment if certain conditions are met. Then teams can quickly roll back to the pre-experiment state.

Teams will also have access to a range of fine-grained controls during the experiments to gradually or simultaneously impair how different resources perform in a production environment as it is scaled up, according to AWS in a post.

“With a few clicks in the console, teams can run complex scenarios with common distributed system failures happening in parallel or building sequentially over time, enabling them to create the real world conditions necessary to find hidden weaknesses,” AWS explained on its website.

AWS explained the new offering will be especially useful for simulating game days by creating the high-traffic conditions, a new launch or for integration right into continuous delivery pipelines so that teams can repeatedly test the impact of faults in the SDLC.

Fault Injection Simulator can be used to generate tests in many AWS services such as AWS services, such as Amazon EC2, Amazon EKS, Amazon ECS, and Amazon RDS.