The digital automation intelligence company Eggplant is joining Keysight Technologies, a technology company that focuses on helping enterprises, service providers and governments innovate in a secure way. Together, the companies hope to advance the automated software test market.

Eggplant’s software test automation platform leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate test creation and test execution. Keysight’s solutions optimize networks and help bring products to market faster and at lower costs. It features designed simulation, prototype validation, manufacturing test, and optimization in networks and cloud environments.

“Joining forces with Keysight gives Eggplant the ability to scale our intelligent automation platform and reach more organizations across the globe,” said Dr. John Bates, CEO of Eggplant. “We share a vision to accelerate innovation and together we will be able to help customers on their digital transformation journey. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished through our employees and partners’ contributions, and we’re excited about this next chapter.”

As part of the acquisition, the companies will enable bi-directional leverage of measurement technologies and provide expanded offerings.

The acquisition is valued at $330 million. Eggplant CEO John Bates will join the Keysight leadership team and report to Soon-Chai Gooi, president of its electronic industrial solutions group.

“As a recognized leader and trusted advisor in layer 1-7 design and test, Keysight is excited to add Eggplant’s test capabilities for the software application layer, aligning with our strategy to grow our first-to-market software-centric solutions,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight chairman and CEO. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Eggplant team to the Keysight family and look forward to working together in the fast-growing intelligent software test market with differentiated software-as-a-service technologies.”