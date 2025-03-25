The testing company BrowserStack has announced a new offering to help organizations get access to different devices to test their applications on. The new offering, Private Devices, provides access to real devices that are secured in data centers, which enables organizations to test on those devices without needing to compromise on security or performance.

“With Private Devices, we’re addressing the critical needs of enterprise customers who require both advanced security and testing flexibility. With this launch, we’re giving large enterprises the control and resources they need for secure, flexible, and efficient testing,” said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO of BrowserStack.

Devices have guaranteed availability, meaning organizations won’t need to queue their tests.

Private Devices also offer persistent device setups that retain apps, accounts, and settings between sessions.

The devices have advanced functionality, such as settings access, native apps, and iCloud functionality.

Other key features include UDID access, fixed SIM cards and phone numbers, and isolated device access.

“BrowserStack allows us to test our applications on real devices without worrying about the costs of procuring and maintaining the devices,” said Prabhu Maniraj, head of QA at UNiDAYS.