Parasoft, the leader in automated software testing technologies, will feature their automotive software test automation solution this week at AV18. At the core of the solution is Parasoft C/C++test, a unified C and C++ development testing solution that helps organizations address software development best practices by providing automated testing tools that simplify unit testing, code coverage, traceability, static code analysis with built-in support for MISRA, and more. To request a free trial of Parasoft C/C++test for automotive: http://software.parasoft.com/ctest/

“Meeting our functional safety requirements like MISRA and ISO 26262 is critical. We have successfully adopted Parasoft C/C++test for that purpose, helping us significantly save time on our manual testing efforts and ensure that we don’t run the risk of missing release deadlines due to non-compliance,” stated Sebastien Vincent, R &D manager at Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH. “With Parasoft C/C++test, we can also automate our unit tests and meet code coverage requirements. The availability of static analysis and unit testing within one tool has helped us streamline our test toolchain.”

Parasoft’s latest release focuses on tool qualification and compliance with MISRA 2016, and addresses the challenges of increased connectivity due to today’s IoT and connected car initiatives:

ISO 26262 Qualification Kit:

Parasoft has streamlined the tool qualification process with a new qualification kit that automatically provides the documentation, templates, tests, and reports needed to qualify Parasoft C/C++test for use in ISO 26262 software development.

MISRA 2016 Compliance Pack:

The new Compliance Pack for MISRA automatically creates reports and provides real-time views of overall project status, reducing the burden of generating supporting documentation to satisfy MISRA guidelines. The Compliance Pack also brings efficient workflows to investigate violations and prioritize remediation actions, to ensure that compliance is baked into the development process.

Addressing the Complexities of Connectivity:

Parasoft C/C++test’s seamless integration with Parasoft SOAtest and Parasoft Virtualize combines API testing with runtime application coverage and simulated virtual test beds, to deliver a complete set of technologies that enable customers to take control of the testing challenges of today’s connected platforms.

“With the explosion of IoT/Connected Car initiatives, the complexities of automotive software testing and test environments has increased exponentially. From infotainment to drivetrain, we are focused on automating software testing practices to help organizations across the automotive supply chain achieve compliance with MISRA and ISO26262,” said Mark Lambert, VP of Products at Parasoft. “To complement development testing, our API testing and service virtualization technology has been designed to help teams build fully-automated virtual test environments that can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines to ensure the delivery of scalable, reliable, and secure connected technologies.”