Parasoft, the leader in automated software testing, has partnered with the Software Assurance Marketplace (SWAMP) to support a new SWAMP-in-a-Box (SiB) configuration. The customizable SWAMP-in-a-Box software gives SWAMP users secure, local access to Parasoft’s mature static analysis security solution inside their own network. Previously, SWAMP users had to share their code within the SWAMP open facility for analysis, incompatible for many organizations’ security policies. With this new configuration, the power of SWAMP can be unleashed into secure and private networks. To request a license or learn more about this partnership, please email Parasoft’s dedicated support line: swamp@parasoft.com.

“This is an important next step in our partnership with Parasoft to advance the adoption of Continuous Assurance,” says Miron Livny, SWAMP Director and Chief Technology Officer for the Morgridge Institute for Research. “Organizations that deploy their customized instances of SWAMP-in-a-Box will benefit from easy and managed access to the evolving capabilities offered by Parasoft’s software testing solutions.”

Parasoft’s software testing solutions, including those specifically focused on security, help developers quickly scan, test, and analyze their code for potential vulnerabilities, identifying and correcting defects before they are propagated through the development cycle or worse, released to the market. Parasoft’s mature static analysis solution, preconfigured to test for the CWE Top 25, as well as key industry standards such as CERT, CWE/SANS, FDA, MISRA, OWASP, PCI DSS, and UL-2900, pinpoints important security weaknesses. With support for SWAMP-in-a-Box, users have an easy introduction to static code analysis for security as well as a great entry point to Parasoft’s broader automated software testing tool suite, which includes desktop integrations, CI support, and advanced reporting and analytics.

Parasoft capabilities now available in SiB include:

Static analysis with CWE Top 25

Power to upgrade to over 2200 coding standard rules

A scalable solution to full enterprise deployment with dashboards

Special Upgrade Incentives for automated unit testing and code coverage

“We’re very excited to be supporting SWAMP-in-a-Box. Parasoft was the first commercial static analysis tool available in the SWAMP, and it’s great to see the SiB feature give greater access to SWAMP capabilities by allowing users to keep analysis and code on premises,” said Arthur Hicken, Evangelist at Parasoft. “With our static analysis engine available in SiB, users get an edge over using the free tools, and it’s a great, simple way to get started on a full enterprise security solution.”

In conjunction with the SiB release, Parasoft is offering a special pricing incentive to SWAMP users. To learn more about Parasoft and SiB, join the upcoming webinar on March 8, 2018 at 1pm ET and/or email Parasoft at swamp@parasoft.com.