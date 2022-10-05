Perforce has announced the latest version of its testing solution Helix ALM. Version 2022.2 introduces enhanced support for automated testing.

With this release, customers can use a single tool for manual and automated testing. Bringing these together into one tool increases efficiency, reduces risk, and enables a more holistic testing strategy, according to Perforce.

“We’re excited to deliver this milestone release to our customers,” said Brad Hart, chief technology officer at Perforce. “With enhanced support for test automation, Helix ALM can help customers manage automated testing in a more consistent, controlled, and trusted way – from digital apps and software development to medical device production, life sciences, semiconductor, and beyond.”

The test automation support enhancements of the new release include out-of-the-box automated testing support, the ability to create test automation suites, the ability to consolidate and automatically map automated test results, native Jenkins integration, and rapid failure analysis.

More information on the latest release is available here.