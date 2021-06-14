SmartBear released new test management capabilities for regulated and critical industries in Zephyr Enterprise.

The updates include specialized testing performance for complex environments, tighter integration with Atlassian Jira and an enhanced dashboard.

Additionally, SmartBear will also now offer a white glove treatment option in which a senior-level technical account manager will advocate customers on various implementations, feature enhancements and more.

Dataiku announces online analytics tool

The advanced Enterprise AI platform Dataiku announced the release of Dataiku Online which makes the AI machine learning platform available as an online service for smaller, Agile organizations.

The solution includes capabilities such as data preparation, data visualization, AutoML, reporting and dashboards within one place.

“We want to help companies that are just beginning their data and analytics journey to access the full power of our platform, where they can start by enhancing their day-to-day operations with simple data tools and then take their data even further with machine learning,” said Florian Douetteau, the CEO of Dataiku. “Companies don’t need big data to do big things with their data, and Dataiku Online will make it easier for a whole new class of companies — from lean startups to scaling SMBs — to start.”

Immersive Labs raises $75 million to improve its cybersecurity skills platform

Immersive Labs raised $75 million to accelerate the delivery of a new progressive new Cyber Workforce optimization platform, which uses data insights to understand where skills are required to then add role-specific training.

“With cyber risk becoming a problem for a growing number of business functions, cybersecurity knowledge and skills should no longer be the preserve of a few technical people hidden away in a back office. Everyone from the teams who build software to the CEO now needs to play their part in addressing a pervasive company issue. This requires unlocking and evidencing skills in a much broader group of people,” said James Hadley, CEO and founder of Immersive Labs.

Immersive Labs said that it will also use the funding to expand its international presence by tripling its global headcount to 600 across APAC and Europe.

Apache Software Foundation weekly update

This week at the Apache Software Foundation (ASF), a number of projects were updated. These include Apache Calcite 1.27.0, Apache Tomcat Native 1.2.30 and MyFaces Core 3.0.1.

Additional details on all of the news from the ASF are available here.