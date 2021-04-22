SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has integrated TestComplete, its UI test automation tool, with BitBar, its native mobile device cloud. TestComplete users are now able to create a codeless mobile test and then use these tests in BitBar across devices. Additionally, TestComplete increases support for testing enterprise applications like Salesforce, Oracle EBS, and SAP. As businesses continue to accelerate digital transformation, this new version of the company’s test automation tool helps ensure web and mobile apps work as expected across devices, as well as the availability of critical applications needed by businesses.

“The DevOps motion is truly underway, and testing can no longer be a bottleneck,” said Prashant Mohan, Senior Product Manager at SmartBear. “Whether you are a developer, tester, or business analyst, you need to test, and you need to do it quickly. By scaling tests across several browsers and devices in a matter of clicks or testing complex applications such as SAP and Salesforce, TestComplete provides a complete platform for automated testing of every application type, leading the industry in breadth of capabilities.”

Every company is now an ecommerce company and with the proliferation of web and mobile applications, the TestComplete BitBar integration, along with the existing TestComplete CrossBrowserTesting integration, adds incredible scale and ensures quality across all platforms and devices. Non-technical users and citizen testers can now use TestComplete to access device labs in the cloud, making them more efficient and able to do more with the time that they have for testing.

The growth of enterprise applications necessitates the need to introduce test automation to introduce efficiencies and timely deployment. With the new integration with BitBar and CrossBrowserTesting, business analysts can ensure that their mission critical business applications like SAP and Salesforce work as expected across all browsers and devices.