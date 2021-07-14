ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management solutions, announced today that its Value Stream Management Platform has added enhanced test management integration through the development of its Tricentis Tosca Universal Adapter.

ConnectALL’s customers are trying to maximize business value by increasing their software delivery velocity without lowering product quality. Effective test automation has become a critical capability for organizations to deliver high quality software at speed, according to Lance Knight, President and COO, ConnectALL.

“During a digital transformation, organizations are faced with the constant challenge of consolidating data from multiple disparate testing applications,” says Knight. “Failure to do so causes them to miss key insights that provide a full picture of their product quality. As the recognized leaders in tool interoperability and value stream management, we are excited to help our customers by providing enhanced test management support through our platform’s Tricentis Tosca integration. With our platform’s latest capabilities, companies are able to modernize their complete testing toolchain while maintaining end-to-end visibility.”

Utilizing the Tosca adapter with ConnectALL’s Value Stream Management Platform empowers customers to effectively manage their testing life cycles using all the capabilities of Tosca. It allows them to seamlessly transport test results from Tosca directly to the other tools in their environment, creating the necessary set of hierarchies to deliver testing reports for targeted, data-driven decision making.

ConnectALL customers can now fully leverage the benefits of Tosca’s test automation capabilities, quickly and easily achieving seamless integration with virtually any other legacy, modern, or home-grown tool in their software delivery toolchain.

“As an award-winning value stream management platform that facilitates automatic, bi-directional data synchronization among distributed software toolchains, this is a natural fit for our customers. Our Tosca integration will be a welcome addition for QA leadership and QA teams’ arsenal, further propelling the goal of enabling our customers to see, measure, and automate every step in their software delivery value stream,” added Knight.

Connecting Tosca to their existing tools provides many critical benefits for organizations, regardless of their level of maturity in test automation:

Maintain visibility and traceability during test management modernization efforts. This enables teams to take advantage of the increased efficiencies from test automation without sacrificing governance or quality control.

Ensure that the right eyes are seeing the testing results by synchronizing the test management data directly into their preferred tools and dashboards.

Instantly create and send near real-time reports automatically. This saves time by removing the task of manual data entry or exporting/importing/ manipulating the data across multiple sources.

ConnectALL’s enhanced integration for Tosca is available now in the Value Stream Management Platform and can be connected to any test tool or all other Agile and DevOps tools.