While many organizations think they have value stream management, they are encountering roadblocks to gain the metrics they need from it, according to Laureen Knudsen, chief transformation officer at Broadcom in the talk “Maneuvering around VSM roadblocks” at {virtual} VSMcon 2022.

A recent study by Broadcom found that 88% of people say they are doing value stream management, but only 42% say they have anything defined as a value stream.

A lot of organizations today are focusing on how to eliminate the last few siloes in their organizations, how to get the visibility they’ve been promised their whole product lifecycle, and how to use data effectively and efficiently, according to Knudsen.

