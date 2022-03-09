Micro Focus has unveiled a new platform to help companies manage their value streams. ValueEdge is a modular value stream management (VSM) platform that integrates with a company’s existing set of tools.

“The Micro Focus ValueEdge Platform enables organizations to conceptualize and visualize the creation of value through the critical phases of a software product lifecycle,” said Rohit De Souza, SVP and GM of ADM at Micro Focus. “We see value stream management as an absolute game changer that will transform how companies assess, plan, and manage how applications are created and delivered to achieve superior business outcomes.”

It includes end-to-end VSM so that companies can improve their process from strategy all the way through to delivery.

ValueEdge has a cloud-based architecture, which allows it to be quickly deployed and can scale easily as needed.

Analytics capabilities will provide companies with actionable insights that can be used to optimize processes.

Other capabilities ValueEdge provides include end-to-end traceability, functional testing, and over 100 application integrations.

The initial release includes the modules:

ValueEdge Insights

ValueEdge Agile

ValueEdge Quality

ValueEdge Release

The company is planning on releasing four more modules for the platform later this year.