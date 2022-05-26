When multiple teams are operating within the same value stream, controlling dependencies can feel like a daunting task. These teams often become silos and negatively impact the ability to collaborate across the entire value stream, increasing dependencies and decreasing overall productivity.

At this month’s {virtual} VSMcon 2022, Jim Benson, CEO of Modus Cooperandi and author of “Personal Kanban,” spoke about the myth of dependencies and how organizations can work together to eliminate them.

Benson’s session focused heavily on two points: dependencies are man-made, and value streams are more about the people than they are about the workflow. So, tweaking the way that the people within an organization work together can be the key to busting the myth of dependencies…

