For many organizations, IT has historically been viewed as a cost center. However, using value stream management programs (VSMP) and value stream delivery platforms (VSDP) can help to transform IT into a value center.

In his talk at {virtual} VSMcon 2022, Akshay Sharma, CTO at Kovair Software discussed this journey and offered some tips in order to ensure it is done in the right way.

According to Sharma, VSDPs bring the organization fully integrated capabilities in order to allow for the continuous delivery of solutions. However, obtaining value from this is an ongoing journey rather than a single destination.

To learn more about the journey to turn IT into a value center, read the full original article from VSM Times.