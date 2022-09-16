Value stream management has a terminology problem, since there are terms out there that sound the same but are actually different: value stream, value stream mapping, value stream management, and value management – which leaves many confused.

“There’s nothing wrong with value stream management itself, but there’s plenty wrong with how it’s being considered and discussed by others, who often conflate it with either Agile or value management,” said Andrew Fuqua, SVP of Products at ConnectALL in the SD Times Live! webinar, You’ve Heard What Value Stream Management Isn’t. Now Hear the Truth About What It Is. “They’re not the same thing.”

The definition of value stream has been around for a very long time and it encompasses value-added and non-value-added activities that are required to take products or services from raw materials to the waiting arms of the customer, according to Lance Knight, president and COO at ConnectALL. At the high level of software development, this is the idea, planning, building, testing, and deploying.

