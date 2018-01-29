Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, has announced the release of Linux 4.15 is not yet final, so he is releasing it as rc9. The update includes: arch updates and drives as well as some core networking.

“I really really wanted to just release 4.15 today, but things haven’t calmed down enough for me to feel comfy about it,” Torvalds wrote in a message. “So I’m doing an rc9 instead. I don’t particularly like to, but I like it even less releasing something that doesn’t seem baked enough.”

TensorFlow 1.5 is announced

Google has announced the release of TensorFlow 1.5. A preview of Eager Execution for TensorFlow is available, allowing developers to execute TensorFlow operations right as they are called from Python.

A developer preview of TensorFlow Lite is also built into this release. TensorFlow Light is used for mobile and embedded devices and allows TensorFlow models to be executed on those devices with low-latency. TensorFlow 1.5 also includes CUDA 9 and cuDNN 7 support. The company has also redone the documentation site for TensorFlow. A full list of features is available here.

Cettia 1.0.0 has been released

Cettia 1.0.0 has been released. Cettia is a web application framework that enables developers to focus on event handling. The framework features full duplex connection and patterns to eliminate boilerplate code.

Some of the features planned for the next major version include setting Java 8 as a minimum JDK version, reference application, reactive Streams support, more I/O frameworks support, and supporting batch processing for exchanges messages in HTTP transports. A full list of features can be found here.