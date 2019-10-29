The new version of Visio JavaScript APIs, which are used to extend Visio for the web and to build mashup scenarios is now available for public preview.

The new version allows users to add custom HTML content on shapes and to show HTML content on various shape events.

The new release also offers the ability to disable a pan zoom window and set a default zoom level for diagrams.

The full list of features is available here.

WSO2 advances APIs and cloud deployments in API Manager 3.0

The open source WSO2 API Manager platform announced API Manager 3.0, which aims to advance API productization and cloud deployments.

New functionalities include API product creation with functionality for API product managers to combine related APIs into a single product, a native Kubernetes operator to simplify management and configuration in a cloud native environment and support for GraphQL APIs.

The full details on the new release are available here.

Jama Software updates Jama Connect Review Center

Development platform provider Jama Software announced updates for its Jama Connect Review Center that include improved review creation, a simplified review process and updates to electronic signatures in reviews.

“Our latest Review Center enhancements introduce a more unified and streamlined approach by reducing time spent on manual processes and in arduous meetings,” said Jama Software CEO, Scott Roth.

The full details on the new release are available here.

SwiftStack introduces Swiftstack 7

SwiftStack announced performance and data storage and management enhancements to its data platform, SwiftStack 7.

“Right now, data is changing the world, applications can exist anywhere from the edge to the core data center to the cloud, and data management and control has been decoupled from core infrastructure,” said Joe Arnold, SwiftStack founder and chief product officer.

The updates include ultra-scale performance architecture, ProxyFS Edge and the 1space File Connector.

The details are available here.

New analytics updates in Actions on Google Console

Google announced analytics updates in Actions within Google Console, including multiple improvements for readability, and Active User Chart, which can now read daily, weekly and monthly labels.

New filter options apply only to charts that a user is viewing, and new retention metrics show how many users someone had in a week and how many returned each week for up to 5 weeks.

Improvements to conversation metrics include ‘Conversations,’ ‘Messages,’ ‘Avg Length’ and ‘Abort rate’ for easier comparison and visibility of trends over time.

The full list of improvements is available here.