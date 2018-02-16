In order to build high-performance apps on the web, developers can look to WebAssembly, which is code that can run in the browser and offers languages a compilation target so they can run apps on the web. It offers fast, safe, and portable semantics, as well as efficient and portable representation.

Today, the World Wide Web Consortium’s WebAssembly Working Group published three First Public Working Drafts — WebAssembly Core Specification, WebAssembly JavaScript Interface, and WebAssembly Web API. The group works toward standardizing WebAssembly so that apps have consistent behavior in the web no matter what language they are written in.

The authors of the drafts specify that a First Public Working Draft doesn’t imply that the W3C has endorsed it, and that it may be updated or replaced at any time.

WebAssembly Core Specification draft provides the outline for the core ISA layer of WebAssembly. This paper defines the “instruction set, binary encoding, validation, and execution semantics, as well as a textual representation.”

The WebAssembly JavaScript Interface aims to give a JavaScript API for interacting with WebAssembly. It provides examples of how to use the API within WebAssembly and how the WebAssembly Store interacts with JavaScript.

The third draft is the WebAssembly Web API, which talks about integration of WebAssembly with the broader web platform. It provides documentation on streaming module compilation and instantiation and developer-facing display conventions.