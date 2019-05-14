xMatters open-sourced Cthulhu, a chaos engineering tool that allows DevOps teams to design resilient, self-healing services various infrastructures. Chaos testing has gained popularity as more organizations move to a distributed systems model.

The core features of Cthulhu include cross-platform failure orchestration which automatically run random failure scenarios and version-controllable scenarios so engineers can easily reproduce a vulnerability. Additionally, automated communications allow team members to monitor the evolution of failure experiments through targeted notifications.

“Microservice architecture can provide many benefits in scalability and functional encapsulation, but can also generate complex failure scenarios due to service dependencies. Chaos engineering can help expose these issues before they manifest themselves in production,” said Tobias Dunn-Krahn, the CTO of xMatters. “Cthulhu exposes critical gaps in the self-healing ability of systems so that engineering teams can continuously re-fortify their applications against failures and keep the business running smoothly.”

Unravel secures $35M in Series C Funding

Unravel Data, provider of a data operations platform that provides full-stack visibility and AI-powered recommendations, raised $35 million in a Series C funding round.

The round was led by Point72 Ventures with participation from participation from Harmony Partners, and existing Unravel investors Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital and M12.

“Every business is becoming a data business, and companies are relying on their data applications such as machine learning, IoT, and customer analytics, for better business outcomes using technologies such as Spark, Kafka, and NoSQL,” said Kunal Agarwal, the CEO of Unravel Data.

Unravel is an AWS Advanced Partner and is available in the AWS marketplace.

Syncsort partners with Snowflake to further cloud analytics for mainframe data

Syncsort partnered with Snowflake, provider of a data warehouse for the cloud, to connect mainframe data to the cloud through seamless integration.

Syncsort makes customer, transaction, payment, bank and mortgage data from the mainframe easy to collect, load and transform for use in Snowflake’s data warehouse, according to a company post.

“We are excited to partner with Snowflake to bring this vital business information to their cloud-built data warehouse, which combines the instant and near-infinite elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions,” said Bryan Ashley, the senior vice president of Global Business Development and APAC Operations at Syncsort.