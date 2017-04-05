At the Open Networking Summit, Google announced Espresso, the latest offering in its software defined networking strategy. It is designed to make the Google cloud faster, more available and cost effective.

“Espresso has been in production for over two years and routes 20 percent of our total traffic to the internet—and growing. It’s changing the way traffic is directed at the peering edge, delivering unprecedented scale, flexibility and efficiency,” the company wrote in a post.



Espresso is designed to maintain performance and availability, and separate the logic and control of traffic management, according to Google.

Django 1.1 released

The latest version of the Python web framework, Django, is now available with long-term support. Django 1.1 features class-based model indexes, template-based widget rendering, and subquery expressions. Long-term support means it will receive security and data loss fixes for the next three years, as well as fixes for crashing bugs and regressions from older version of Django until December 2017.

In addition, the Django team announced security releases for 1.10.7, 1.9.13 and 1.8.18. Users should upgrade their versions as soon as possible. Vulnerabilities include possible XSS attack and an open redirect. More information is available here.

Red Hat announces beta of Red Hat Software Collections 2.4

Red Hat’s newest installment of open-source web development tools, languages, and databases, Red Hat Software Collections 2.4, is available in beta starting today.

Red Hat Software Collections is delivered on a more frequent release cadence than Red Hat Enterprise Linux, which gives developers agility and production stability so they can deploy applications confidently into production, said the company.

Also available today is the Red Hat Developer Toolset 6.1 beta, which “helps to streamline application development on Red Hat’s enterprise Linux platform,” said the company. It gives developers access to stable open source C and C++ compilers and development and performance tools. More information can be found here.

Veracode updates its application security platform

Veracode is adding four new features to its platform to address application security. The company announced the Veracode Application Security Platform is getting: Accelerated Results, Custom Cleansers, Greenlight Auto-Scan and Perl language support in its latest release.

These features are designed to reduce risk and decrease time to production. Accelerate Results provide developers with security findings; Custom Cleansers let security teams extend Veracode Static Analysis to search for common vulnerabilities; and Veracode Greenlight Auto-Scan automatically scans a file the moment it is saved.