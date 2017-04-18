Oracle has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the continuous integration platform provider Wercker. Wercker enables organizations and development teams to reach CI and continuous delivery goals with microservices and Docker with its container-centric and cloud-native automation platform.

According to Oracle, with Wercker the company can continue its mission of democratizing developer tooling for the modern cloud.

“Oracle already offers differentiated, enterprise-class IaaS and PaaS for companies building and running Internet applications and cloud services,” Mark Cavage, vice president of product development at Oracle, said in a statement. “Wercker greatly enhances the Oracle portfolio with a compelling Docker-based automation product and will accelerate the productivity of developers, across the entire spectrum, from the enterprise to the open source community.”

SnapLogic releases Iris to automate enterprise integration

The self-service integration provider SnapLogic is releasing new technology that applies machine learning to enterprise integration. Iris is built with artificial intelligence and designed to automate repetitive development tasks and eliminate integration backlogs.

“Digital transformation shouldn’t depend on manual labor,” said Gaurav Dhillon, founder and CEO of SnapLogic. “The ancient pharaohs built the pyramids with manual labor, but there’s a better way to manage business automation and analytics. Starting today, the smart way to integrate data, applications and things will be autonomous — blending the best of machine and human intelligence. The days of simply throwing more developers at the problem are coming to a close.”

The company’s first Iris-based feature is the Integration Assistant, a recommendation engine for building data pipelines.

dtSearch release features has generation and searching

dtSearch announced the release of the new dtSearch product line versions with hash value support. Hash values are numeric codes used in forensic-oriented search solutions. The new versions can generate hash values as part of the indexing process, and append the hash values as searchable meta data.

Other features of the product line include: terabyte indexer and multithreaded searching, more than 25 search options and international language support, faceted search and other data classification options, document filers and supported data types, and federated searching.

NodeSource introduces N|Solid for Alpine Linux

NodeSource announced the release of NodeSource N|Solid for Alpine Linux. This is the newest addition to NodeSource’s enterprise Node.js platform, and it makes it easier for teams using Docker containers with the Alpine Linux distribution.

NodeSource N|Solid is a commercial version of the Node.js runtime. It comes with enhanced security, real-time visibility into application performance, and support for development, DevOps, and security teams who want to run and scale Node.js applications.

More information on N|Solid for Alpine Linux can be found here.



Ansible Container 0.9

The Ansible Container team announced the 0.9 release of the Ansible Container project today, with new features and tighter integration roles with Kubernetes in OpenShift Origin and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

With this release, Ansible ditched the main.yml playbook and replaced it with a per-service list of roles in container.yml. Ansible also built brand new Kubernetes and OpenShift modules, which are already being used in Ansible Container. Additional features include: the elimination of Python dependency in target containers, more tools in the conductor container, a new “deploy” command, and Dockerfile to Ansible Container conversion.

More information on this release can be found here.

Amazon’s new tools for building Alexa skills

Amazon rolled out new tools to help developers build their Alexa skills. Amazon announced a new beta testing tool for Alexa skills. Now, developers can now invite users to test their Alexa skills and provide feedback before it is published.

Amazon also announced the Alexa skill builder, which lets developers build natural interactive dialogs. It includes new features for slot filling, confirmations and other natural prompts. This tool is also available today in beta on the Amazon developer portal.