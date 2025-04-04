Software companies are constantly trying to add more and more AI features to their platforms, and AI companies are also always releasing new models and features. It can be hard to keep up with it all, so we’ve written this roundup to share several notable updates around AI that software developers should know about.

Anthropic announces Claude for Education

This new offering includes a “Learning mode” that encourages students to work through problems alongside Claude, rather than having Claude come up with answers entirely on its own.

For example, Claude might respond saying “What evidence supports your conclusion?” to make students better understand the work they are doing.

It will also emphasize core concepts for students, and provides templates for how to structure research papers, study guides, and outlines.

Amazon creates new website for exploring Amazon Nova foundation models

nova.amazon.com provides information on each of the company’s Amazon Nova foundation models, such as Nova Micro, Nova Pro, and Nova Canvas. Each model has its own page that includes more information about the model, benchmarks, a demo, and resources on how to get started.

In addition to launching this new website, the company also announced Amazon Nova Act, which is a new model that can perform actions in a web browser. Amazon released a research preview of the SDK for the model so that developers can begin to experiment with it.

“Nova.amazon.com puts the power of Amazon’s frontier intelligence into the hands of every developer and tech enthusiast, making it easier than ever to explore the capabilities of Amazon Nova,” said Rohit Prasad, SVP of Amazon Artificial General Intelligence. “We’ve created this experience to inspire builders, so that they can quickly test their ideas with Nova models, and then implement them at scale in Amazon Bedrock. It is an exciting step forward for rapid exploration with AI, including bleeding-edge capabilities such as the Nova Act SDK for building agents that take actions on the web. We’re excited to see what they build and to hear their useful feedback.”

Solo.io launches MCP Gateway to tackle AI agent sprawl

Solo.io has announced the launch of its MCP Gateway, a Model Context Protocol gateway for the cloud native API gateway kgateway (previously called Gloo).

MCP is an open protocol developed by Anthropic that provides a standard for how applications connect data sources and tools to LLMs. According to Solo.io, as MCP adoption continues to grow, AI clients and agents are experiencing tool sprawl and facing difficulty in managing discovery, connectivity, and security when integrating with many different MCP-compatible tools.

MCP Gateway attempts to solve this problem by enabling developers to discover, secure, and federate multiple MCP tools and tool services into a virtualized MCP server. This serves as a single access point for developers, regardless of how many tools are in their AI agent ecosystem.

Kong AI Gateway updated with features to reduce LLM hallucination and protect sensitive personal data

Kong has announced updates to its AI Gateway, a platform for governance and security of LLMs and other AI resources.

One of the new features in AI Gateway 3.10 is a RAG Injector to reduce LLM hallucinations by automatically querying the vector database and inserting relevant data to ensure the LLM is augmenting the results with known knowledge sources, the company explained.

This improves security as well by putting the vector database behind the Kong AI Gateway, and also improves developer productivity by allowing them to focus on things other than attempting to reduce hallucinations.

Env0 announces Cloud Analyst

Cloud Analyst is an AI agent that provides insights into large organizations’ entire cloud infrastructure. Users can ask questions about infrastructure state, trends, and key metrics; explore historical data, filter by project or environment, and uncover potential opportunities for optimization; and create interactive dashboards.

It will be available as part of env0’s platform starting in Q2 of this year, and currently has a waitlist.

CodeSignal adds AI skills assessments

The assessments are designed to measure AI skills in the workplace. They include an AI Literacy Assessment, a Prompt Engineering Assessment, and an AI Researcher Assessment.

“More than 40% of workers will need to reskill in the next three years due to AI and automation, according to the World Economic Forum,” said Tigran Sloyan, CEO and co-founder of CodeSignal. “The AI Collection gives organizations a precise and scalable way to assess and develop those capabilities, whether they’re hiring for new roles or investing in the growth of their existing teams.”

Zencoder releases new AI coding and unit testing agents

The new agents integrate with over 20 different development tools, including VS Code, JetBrains IDEs, JIRA, GitHub, GitLab, and Sentry.

They are capable of complex, multi-file refactoring and merges, and can automatically test and refine outputs.

“We are on a journey to turn everyone into a 10x engineer and unlock their full potential and creativity,” said Andrew Filev, CEO and founder of Zencoder. “The agents we release today are a big step forward; they are a force multiplier that can handle routine coding, letting you focus on innovation and more complex aspects of software engineering.”

