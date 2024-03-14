The AI company Clarifai has announced the launch of a new alliance of developers and organizations that will come together to share knowledge about AI and collaborate on new ideas.

The AI Developer Alliance can be joined by any company that plays “a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI technology and development,” the company said.

Its starting members other than Clarifai include Postman, Coder, DBT Labs, LlamaIndex, DSPy, Deepgram, Weaviate, LangChain, New York University, Cleanlab, Tabnine, Sieve Data, Brev.dev, Cast AI, Ikigai, Last9, and YCurb.

The Alliance will hold events, workshops, and online forums, as well as holding opportunities that will allow companies to showcase their expertise in the area.

Additionally, it will facilitate sharing of resources, case studies, and research findings, which will help speed up AI development efforts.

“This collaborative initiative focused squarely at the developer-level signifies a pivotal step towards fostering and speeding innovation within the AI community. By bringing together leading developers and organizations, this Alliance is paving the way for impactful advancements in AI technology, transparency, and ethics,” said Matt Arcaro, research director for computer vision AI tools and technologies at IDC.