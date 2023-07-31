Dell has announced it is expanding its offerings to provide customers with generative AI capabilities.

These new capabilities expand on the previously announced Project Helix, which is a collaboration with NVIDIA providing capabilities to make it easier for businesses to build generative AI models.

One of the new capabilities, Dell Validated Design, is also in partnership with NVIDIA. This is an inference blueprint that can be used to build and deploy module, secure, and scalable generative AI platforms.

Dell Professional Services also now offers new services for customers looking to adopt generative AI. For example, they can provide full-stack implementation services that are specific to an organization’s use case, such as operations or content creation.

The company also revealed Dell Precision workstations, which allow developers to fine-tune their generative AI models locally. According to the company, these workstations can run AI frameworks about 80% faster than the previous generation of workstations could.

They also released Dell Optimizer, which is a tool that learns the way people work so that it can use AI to improve performance in applications, network connectivity, and audio.

“Generative AI represents an inflection point that is driving fundamental change in the pace of innovation while improving the customer experience and enabling new ways to work,” Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer of Dell Technologies, said on a recent investor call. “Customers, big and small, are using their own data and business context to train, fine-tune and inference on Dell infrastructure solutions to incorporate advanced AI into their core business processes effectively and efficiently.”