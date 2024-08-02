GitHub is announcing a new sandbox environment — GitHub Models — where developers can experiment with AI models from different providers right from within GitHub.

Developers can access models and then test different prompts and model parameters in a playground environment.

“For most of us, learning to be a developer didn’t happen on a linear path in the classroom. It took practicing, playing around, and learning through experimentation. The same is true today for AI models. In the new interactive model playground, students, hobbyists, startups, and more can explore the most popular private and open models from Meta, Mistral, Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft, and others with just a few clicks and keystrokes,” Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, wrote in a blog post.

GitHub Models currently includes models from AI21 Labs, Cohere, Meta, Mistral, OpenAI, and Microsoft’s Phi-3.

The playground also includes sample code for several different frameworks and languages so that developers can easily try out multiple scenarios during their experiments.

It also features a seamless transition path to Codespaces, so developers can experiment in GitHub Models and then bring it to their project when they are satisfied with their decision.

GitHub Models is currently in a limited public beta, which can be signed up for here.

