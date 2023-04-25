The team at Google recently announced an expansion to the software development tasks included in Bard, the company’s conversational artificial intelligence chatbot. This adds the ability to help users with programming and software development tasks such as code generation, code debugging, and code explanation.

These features have been launched in over 20 different programming languages, including C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python, and Typescript. Users can also export Python code to Google Colab without needing to copy and paste.

Bard can also now help write functions for Google Sheets and help explain code snippets for the customer. This update also enables Bard to help with the debugging of code, even code that Bard wrote itself.

According to Google, if the user receives an error message, they can inform Bard that “this code didn’t work, please fix it,” and the tool will help debug.

In some instances, the tool can also help improve code by making it quicker or more efficient. Users can make this happen by responding to Bard’s initial output with “could you please make that code faster?” or “find error handling causes you might have missed.”

The company warned, however, that Bard is still an early experiment, and may provide inaccurate, misleading, or false information. There is still a risk that Bard may produce working code that does not provide the expected output or code that is not optimal or complete, so it is important for users to always double check the code themselves.

