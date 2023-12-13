Google is announcing the general availability of Duet AI for Developers, a developer specific implementation of Duet AI, which is a conversational AI service.

Duet AI for Developers is an AI-based coding assistance tool that integrates directly into your IDE. It offers developers capabilities like code completion, code generation, chat, and Smart Actions, which are one-click shortcuts for repeatable tasks like generating unit tests and code explanation.

“I lead a team of engineers who do developer relations … and so we see every day, there’s still plenty of toil, there’s still plenty of hard things about software development,” said Richard Seroter, chief evangelist at Google Cloud. “How can AI get rid of some of the boilerplate things that we don’t like to do? How do we make coding better? And so that’s been a lot of what we’ve been chasing with this. How do we build this AI assistant that meets our developers in the tools they use in the ways they are, but also rub a little Google on it?”

It can be used within many popular IDEs, including Cloud Shell Editor, Cloud Workstations, IntelliJ, PyCharm, and Visual Studio Code. According to Seroter, this helps keep developers in a flow state because they can get all the information and assistance they need without leaving their IDE.

“What I would usually have done as a developer when I start building stuff, because I have the memory of a goldfish at this point, I don’t remember anything, so what do I do? I jump to search results, I jump to Stack Overflow, I troll for blogs, I’m watching a video, I’m doing whatever. And I’m breaking my flow all the time. And so with this, if I can keep you in a flow state longer, everybody wins. And so here I can stay in my IDE and get good answers and get trusted answers and get back to work. I haven’t broken flow,” Seroter said.

It supports over 20 programming languages currently, including C, C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, and Python, and Google has already gathered over 25 partners across the industry to provide integrations and features in the solution, including Confluent, Datadog, HashiCorp, JetBrains, and MongoDB.

The company also revealed that over the next few weeks, all of the Duet AI services will be upgraded to use Gemini.

Duet AI for Developers will be free until February 1, 2024, at which point it will switch over to a subscription model.