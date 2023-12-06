IBM and Meta have come together — along with 50 other organizations — to form the AI Alliance, “a group of leading organizations across industry, startup, academia, research and government coming together to support open innovation and open science in AI.”

By bringing together a diverse set of types of organizations, the AI Alliance hopes to shape AI’s evolution in a way that reflects the ranging needs of society.

It’s starting off with a number of projects, including developing benchmarks and evaluation standards, responsibly advocating for open foundation models with diverse modalities, enabling a strong AI hardware accelerator ecosystem, supporting global AI skills building, developing educational content and resources, and launching initiatives to support open development of AI in safe ways, including hosting events to explore AI use cases.

“The AI Alliance is focused on fostering an open community and enabling developers and researchers to accelerate responsible innovation in AI while ensuring scientific rigor, trust, safety, security, diversity and economic competitiveness. By bringing together leading developers, scientists, academic institutions, companies, and other innovators, we will pool resources and knowledge to address safety concerns while providing a platform for sharing and developing solutions that fit the needs of researchers, developers, and adopters around the world,” the AI Alliance wrote in a press release.

Other starting members include AMD, Anyscale, CERN, Cerebras, Cleveland Clinic, Cornell University, Dartmouth, Dell Technologies, EPFL, ETH, Hugging Face, Imperial College London, Intel, INSAIT, Linux Foundation, MLCommons, MOC Alliance operated by Boston University and Harvard University, NASA, NSF, Oracle, Partnership on AI, Red Hat, Roadzen, ServiceNow, Sony Group, Stability AI, University of California Berkeley, University of Illinois, University of Notre Dame, The University of Tokyo, Yale University and others.