MongoDB is launching a new technology stack to enable customers to build AI applications. The MongoDB AI Applications Program (MAAP) will feature reference architectures, integrations with leading AI technology providers, and a support system for customers featuring access to experts and education.

According to MongoDB, many customers have reported that they lack the multi-modal data structures to power AI applications. They also lack the skills to confidently integrate components from multiple vendors and are worried about the risk of doing these integrations wrong. MAAP aims to provide customers the expertise they need and remove the risk of integration.

“Thousands of customers already rely on MongoDB to power their mission-critical apps, and we have years of experience helping customers unlock the power of data,” MongoDB wrote in a blog post. “The ultimate aim of MAAP is to enable customers to get the most out of their data, and to ensure that they can confidently innovate with AI.”

MAAP users can utilize the LLM of their choice and it can run anywhere, including all major cloud providers, on premises, and at the edge.

MAAP’s ecosystem includes Accenture, Anthropic, Anyscale, Arcee AI, AWS, Cohere, Credal, Fireworks AI, Google Cloud, gravity9, LangChain, LlamaIndex, Microsoft Azure, Nomic, PeerIslands, Pureinsights, and Together AI. The company plans to continue adding more providers over time.

“MAAP is designed to set customers up for AI success today and tomorrow: the program will be continuously enhanced with the latest technological advancements and industry best practices, to ensure that customers stay ahead of this rapidly evolving space,” the company wrote.

