The Linux Foundation is making it easier for developers to find open-source AI models by hosting the Open Model Initiative (OMI).

The OMI was first launched earlier this summer by Invoke, CivitAI, and Comfy Org as a way to help creators find models that don’t have restrictive licenses.

“From the beginning, we have believed that the right way to build these AI models is with open licenses. Open licenses allow creatives and businesses to build on each other’s work, facilitate research, and create new products and services without restrictive licensing constraints,” the OMI wrote in its initial announcement.

The Linux Foundation believes that by bringing the OMI under its umbrella, it is “taking a significant step towards making AI accessible and beneficial for everyone, building an environment where creativity and progress in AI can thrive without barriers,” Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, said.

Some of the current goals of the OMI are to establish a governance framework and working groups, gather feedback on future model research, create shared standards to improve model interoperability, develop a transparent dataset for training, and complete, test, and release an alpha test model by the end of the year.

“We believe open source is the best path forward to ensure that AI benefits everyone, ” said Kent Keirsey, CEO and founder of Invoke. “Through OMI’s commitment to open source development under the Linux Foundation, we believe the collective will deliver high-quality, competitive models with open licenses that push AI creativity forward, are free to use, and meet the needs of the community.”

