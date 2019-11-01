In its latest release of Red Hat Process Automation, Red Hat added new applied AI capabilities that will enable predictive modeling. The company also added support for the development of process- and decision-based business applications through micro-frontend architectures.

Red Hat Process Automation is a toolset that enables customers to intelligently automate their business decisions and processes.

According to Red Hat, the applied AI capabilities will allow developers to incorporate predictive analytics into their business intelligence applications to allow decision makers to better interpret and respond to changing conditions in the market. Customers can now import and export predictive models that are expressed in Predictive Model Markup Language (PMML).

These new capabilities will allow customers to not only be able to analyze and act on data in a more automated way, but they will also get more visibility into how an automated system reached its conclusion, the company explained.

“Trust is fundamental to how we conduct business today,” said Mike Piech, vice president and general manager of middleware at Red Hat. “With intelligent, automated systems increasingly performing customer-facing operations, the need for visibility into how and why these systems make decisions is more important than ever. Red Hat Process Automation enables customers to combine standards-based predictive and decision models to not only drive greater efficiency, agility and intelligence through their process-centric applications, but also achieve greater transparency for a more explainable AI.”

The solution also now supports micro-frontend development. According to Red Hat, monolithic frontend codebases prevent companies from being able to take full advantage of modular, lightweight approached. Through the new Red Hat Process Automation app builder, customers will be able to decompose client-side interfaces for process- and decision-based applications. These micro-frontends will enable scalability, agility, and control over an entire application, Red Hat explained.

Other enhancements in the latest version of Red Hat Process Automation include automated operations via L2 OpenShift Operators, improved process visibility, continuous operation through node failure, and customizable templates for business resource optimization.