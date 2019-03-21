Instana has added monitoring and tracing support for NGINX and Envoy Application Proxies. This will provide developers with performance visibility and individual traces for every transaction in the browser. This data is automatically captured and integrated with Instana’s sensor and tracing technologies, the company explained.

“While Application Proxies are an important part of creating on-demand scalability for microservice applications, they create a performance visibility gap since they operate as black boxes,” said Mirko Novakovic, Instana co-founder and CEO. “Instana’s ability to trace application requests through these foundation systems helps improve overall application quality and provides the most comprehensive application performance visibility in the business.”

Synopsys announces new machine learning inference software library

Synopsys has announced a new machine learning inference software library. The embARC library is optimized for low-power IoT applications that use convolutional neural networks or recurrent neural networks.

According to the company, embARC can help developers lower processor cycle counters for applications needing low power, such as voice detection, speech recognition, and sensor data processing.

Semmle discloses DoS vulnerability in Facebook Fizz

Security company Semmle has disclosed a DoS vulnerability in Facebook Fizz, which is an open-source implementation of the TLS protocol. According to Semmle, it privately disclosed the vulnerability to Facebook on Feb. 20, and Facebook fixed the vulnerability and released a patch on Feb. 25.

All web applications using Fizz will need to upgrade their Fizz libraries as soon as possible.

Deepsense.ai and Google Brain discover new way of building neural networks

Deepsense.ai, Google Brain, and researchers from the University of Warsaw and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have developed a neural network that can mimic the signals that reinforcement learning agents get from interacting with the environment. According to the researchers, this discovery will allow for new ways of applying neural networks in the enterprise.

‘We consider our research work an essential part of deepsense.ai and a key aspect of the company’s development. This time our researchers have really pushed the boundaries of knowledge with no marketing overstatements. The project brings fresh, new idea into AI research, a thing that is worth contributing into,” said Tomasz Kułakowski, CEO at deepsense.ai.