In an effort to help business leaders answer questions related to their AI journeys, Microsoft has launched its AI Business School. The course was designed with the goal of empowering business leaders to confidently lead in the age of AI.

The course includes case studies and guides, lectures, perspectives, and talks that can be viewed in small doses to accommodate busy schedules.

“There is a gap between what people want to do and the reality of what is going on in their organizations today, and the reality of whether their organization is ready,” said Mitra Azizirad, corporate vice president for AI marketing at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington. “Developing a strategy for AI extends beyond the business issues. It goes all the way to the leadership, behaviors and capabilities required to instill an AI-ready culture in your organization.”

Altibase open sources its sharding technology

Altibase has open sourced its scale-out sharding technology. According to Altibase, a common challenge with sharding is that it requires coordinators to manage and administrate nodes between servers, but those coordinators often end up being a bottleneck. Altibase aims to address this problem by minimizing the use of coordinators, resulting in accelerated performance.

“We expect that our sharding should appeal to those clients who want to scale out their systems at a fraction of cost of another option, scale-up, which requires to purchase very expensive, high-end servers in dealing with big data,” said Paul Nahm, chairman of Altibase.

Kony Quantum low-code platform launches

Low-code provider Kony has launched a new, advanced low-code apps development platform. Kony Quantum combines the ease of use and speed of low-code development with the power of a digital experience development platform.

According to Kony, the solution will allow businesses to build mission-critical web and mobile solutions for internal and external apps.