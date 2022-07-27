Allstacks, an innovator in value stream intelligence, today announced that its platform has earned ten badges in Q2 surveys from G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Designed to provide clear insight into engineering team processes and build trust within organizations, the Allstacks platform received recognition in the categories of Project Management, Strategic Planning, and Software Development Analytics Tools. This recognition is based on the real customer responses to questions featured in the G2 review form. Allstacks earned praise in the following categories:

Project Management, Quality of Support: Best Support, Mid-Market

Project Management, Quality of Support: Best Support

Project Management: High Performer

Software Development Analytics Tools: Quality of Support, Best Support

Software Development Analytics Tools: Ease of Set-up, Easiest Set-up

Software Development Analytics Tools: Go-Live Time, Fastest Implementation

Software Development Analytics Tools: High Performer

Strategic Planning: Best Estimated ROI

Strategic Planning, Quality of Support: Best Support

Strategic Planning: High Performer

The Allstacks platform was created to change how software organizations work together by providing predictive forecasting and risk management. By presenting benchmark data that can help predict what will happen during a software development project, the Allstacks platform enables software leaders to effectively communicate with product stakeholders and align on business outcomes.

“Allstacks is proud that our platform and team have received so much positive feedback from customers in G2’s Q2 reports,” said Hersh Tapadia, CEO of Allstacks. “The Allstacks team is helping software organizations embrace an operations mindset and use data to create desired outcomes. There is no better praise for our platform than being called a best-in-class solution by customers.”

The recognition from G2 is based on ratings by business professionals. The Allstacks platform received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each category to qualify for inclusion in the reports.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”