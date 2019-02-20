Headquartered in the UK, Altia-ABM develops innovative software to facilitate investigations and manage covert operations. U.S.-based dtSearch Corp. provides document filters to parse a wide variety of data formats and text retrieval to instantly search terabytes of data.

Altia-ABM products embedding the dtSearch Engine span UK police forces, local and central government agencies. Altia-ABM is now looking to further expand its software footprint globally, including to police and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies across the U.S.

Altia-ABM offers a wide portfolio of products. Insight is an end-to-end investigation management system. Investigation Toolkit assists with information gathering for financial investigations. Financial Analysis Toolbar works with the Investigation Toolkit, offering a range of additional financial analysis applications. Digital Manager enables investigators to digitise any kind of information or evidence up to 80% faster than through manual processes. Caselight is a cloud-based incident management system. And Pegasus lets law enforcement manage all aspects of covert operations in a secure, discreet and efficient way.

“We’ve been told by more than one government agency that they would not have been able to complete certain complex investigations without our software,” says Rob Sinclair, COO with Altia-ABM. For example, according to one senior financial crimes investigator with the UK’s tax collection agency: “We would struggle to prosecute some serious offenders if we didn’t have access to Altia-ABM. We use it constantly to rationalise and sort complex financial information into a format that makes sense to investigators and we also generate new lines of enquiry from the use of Altia-ABM software.”

For data searching, Altia-ABM employs the dtSearch Engine. “A key benefit of our investigation support products is the embedded dtSearch Engine’s ability to instantly search terabytes of investigative and other data,” says Rodney Orr, Altia-ABM’s CTO. dtSearch’s core developer component, the dtSearch Engine works across multiple platforms and operating systems to instantly search terabytes of data with over 25 full-text and metadata-driven search options. dtSearch’s proprietary document filters support a wide range of online and offline data covering numerous document types, emails plus nested attachments, website data and other databases.