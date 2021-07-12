Android announced its updateable, fully-integrated ML inference stack for developers to get built-in on-device inference essentials, optimal performance on all devices and a consistent API that spans Android versions.

TensorFlow Lite will be available on all devices with Google Play Services and will no longer require developers to include the runtime in their apps.

Also, automatic acceleration is a new feature in TensorFlowLite for Android that enables per-model testing to create allowlists for specific devices taking performance, accuracy and stability into account.

IBM to acquire BoxBoat Technologies

IBM announced plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, a DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider.

“Our clients require a cloud architecture that allows them to operate across a traditional IT environment, private cloud and public clouds. That’s at the heart of our hybrid cloud approach,” said John Granger, senior vice president of Hybrid Cloud Services at IBM. “No cloud modernization project can succeed without a containerization strategy, and BoxBoat is at the forefront of container services innovation.”

BoxBoat will join IBM Global Business Services’ Hybrid Cloud Services business to enhance IBM’s capacity to meet rising client demand for container strategy.

Aqua Security acquires tfsec

Aqua Security announced that it is acquiring the cloud security company tfsec to add infrastructure as code (IaC) security capabilities to its open-source portfolio and cloud-native security platform.

The unique approach tfsec takes to loading code ensures that one’s IaC is interpreted exactly as Terraform does, meaning that regardless of complexity, users get a comprehensive view of any vulnerabilities before deployment, according to Aqua Security

“Aqua Trivy has become the industry standard for open source vulnerability scanning thanks to its simple user experience and rich functionality. Now Trivy brings the same superior experience into Infrastructure as Code scanning to provide even more value to container and code scanning,” says Itay Shakury, the director of open source at Aqua Security. “By integrating tfsec and Trivy, our users can scan code repositories and container images for vulnerabilities and IaC configuration issues – all using a single tool, that can integrate into their CI tool or even be used as a Github action.”

Devart adds new data connectivity tool

Devart added a new tool to their data connectivity product line, ODBC Driver for Hubspot, which has enterprise-level features for accessing HubSpot from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI and ETL tools.

The tool provides full support for standard ODBC API functions and data types and for all HubSpot objects and data types. It can also be connected to HubSpot directly through HTTPS or through a proxy server.

“Our ODBC driver is a standalone installation file that doesn’t require the user to deploy and configure any additional software such as a database client or a vendor library. Deployment costs are reduced drastically, especially when using the silent install method with an OEM license in large organizations that have hundreds of machines,” the company stated on its website.

Apache weekly update

This week at the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) saw the release of ShardingSphere ElasticJob 3.0.0, an ecosystem that consists of a set of distributed database solutions, including 3 independent products, JDBC, Proxy & Sidecar (Planning).

Also new this week are AntUnit 1.4.1, CloudStack 4.15.1.0 LTS, Tika 1.27, UIMA Java SDK 2.11.0, Qpid Proton 0.35.0, Dispatch 1.16.1 and more. Apache Sqoop is now retired.

Additional details on all of the new releases from the ASF are available here.