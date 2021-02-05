Google has announced the latest version of its API management platform Apigee. This release, Apigee X, brings together Google’s expertise in AI, security, and networking, to help companies better manage their APIs.

“Being an industry leader in the space of API management, and having worked across customers for a decade, we’ve seen how enterprises can truly transform their businesses by leveraging APIs to build new digital experiences, more powerful and intelligent automations, and more impactful data-driven applications. Today’s launch continues to expand what API management can do, and it offers businesses an onramp to achieve digital excellence over the next decade,” Amit Zavery, vice president and general manager, business application platform at Google Cloud, wrote in a post.

Apigee X enables customers to leverage Cloud CDN to maximize the availability and performance of their APIs. As of this release, customers can deploy APIs across 24 Google Cloud regions and enhance caching at over 100 locations.

Security and privacy are also a major component of Apigee X. Google added capabilities such as the Cloud Armor firewall and Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) for authentication and authorization. In addition, customers can gain more control over their encrypted data using CMEK and store it in the region of their choice while controlling which network locations a user can access data from.

In addition, Apigee X features the benefits of Google’s AI and machine learning capabilities. Using AI, customers can identify anomalies, predict traffic for peak seasons, and ensure APIs adhere to compliance requirements.