Eric Madariaga, chief marketing officer at CData

APIs are mere table stakes in the world of integration. They offer the promise of connectivity but require IT and developer resources to integrate, discouraging widespread adoption.

At CData Software (www.cdata.com) we simplify API integration through Data APIs. Our universal data connectivity solutions deliver powerful database abstractions on APIs, connecting business users, analysts, and integrators with API data without code. Leveraging a traditional database metaphor, Data APIs provide tables, views, and stored procedures, that map to resources and operations exposed by each data source. With standard database interfaces like ODBC, JDBC, and ADO.NET, Data APIs act as a real-time universal translator between data consumers (Data Governance, Data Prep, Data Integration, Master Data Management, AI & ML, Data Catalog, Data Warehousing, Data Science, BI, Analytics, and even developer technologies like Low-code integration) and all the applications and data sources used across an organization.

For DevOps and DataOps teams, standardization on Data APIs establishes a common semantic layer that simplifies the ingestion, curation, and orchestration of siloed data and helps support data democratization initiatives. Instead of having to code integrations against one-off APIs, and continuously stay up to date on every API change, Data APIs provide a layer of abstraction that protects consumers from the constantly shifting elements. At CData, our Data API-based solutions offer a tactical approach to connectivity, augmenting existing integration, processing, and analytics tooling to support broad data access capabilities.

To learn more about Data APIs, standards-based drivers, and their impact on data integration, visit us online at www.cdata.com.

Avadhoot Kulkarni, product manager at Progress

Organizations, like never before, are embracing business intelligence and analytics solutions to drive decisions within their business. What organizations are learning, however; is that these solutions can only reach their full potential when populated with all relevant data sources.

Empowering data access for your applications is what we do at Progress DataDirect. Our products offer secure data connectivity solutions for enterprises needing to integrate data across relational, big data, non-structured and cloud databases to make better, and more informed decisions. And with unrivaled speed, Progress DataDirect ensures the data is always relevant and timely.

With APIs quickly becoming the standard across organizations for sharing data internally and externally, the Progress DataDirect Autonomous REST Connector delivers seamless, real-time connectivity between REST data and your ODBC/JDBC tools and applications.

By opening your application’s data through API standards like REST, Progress DataDirect improves accessibility from widely used BI, analytics and development tools, as well as reducing the amount of reworking of established analytical and reporting task/jobs.

With Autonomous REST Connector organizations can expect:

A built-in user interface where organizations can quickly create connectors that you and your end users need

Out of the box recipes offer out of the box connectivity for business-critical systems that are ready to use as-is or easily customizable