MuleSoft, provider of an integration and API platform, today unveiled new universal API management capabilities, allowing teams to securely create, manage, and govern any API across any environment and technology.

These API management capabilities are built directly on the AnyPoint Platform, MuleSoft’s platform for integration, API management, and automation. This combination transforms MuleSoft’s platform into a more open, flexible, and scalable solution so that businesses can create high quality digital experiences with additional speed.

These universal API management capabilities on AnyPoint Platform can be used to design, build, deploy, operate, and discover all of an organization’s APIs from anywhere in one unified location. This serves the current working world, where teams are spread out and operating in hybrid environments.

In addition, MuleSoft’s new capabilities will enable organizations to:

Adapt to any architecture with AnyPoint Flex Gateway, a flexible, lightweight gateway to manage and secure any service

Deploy and monitor services across any cloud or environment from one single place

Accelerate time to market by discovering APIs built anywhere in the enterprise or composing new APIs in any language with API Designer

Find, explore, and consume APIs designed anywhere in a single location with API Experience Hub

Build trust without sacrificing agility by defining central governance rules and applying them to any API at scale with API Governance

Vasil Valkov, director of software development ande DevOps at the medical technology company Hologic, said, “With new universal API management capabilities on MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform, Hologic can centralize data from disparate systems across different environments to create a 360-degree view of the customer. As a result, we’re able to scale our customer support and be flexible in any situation to quickly respond to our customers’ needs for critical replacement parts and machine maintenance.”

API Manager is generally available now and Anypoint Flex Gateway, API Experience Hub, and API Governance will become generally available in the first quarter of 2022.