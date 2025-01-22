Postman is helping make it easier for developers to design, test, and deploy AI agents with the launch of its AI Agent Builder tool.

According to the company, the rise of AI agents represents a shift in how software systems are being built and run. “As agents gain traction, we could see a 10X–100X increase in API utility, enabling software systems to execute increasingly complex workflows. Today humans remain ‘in the loop’, but this will evolve where humans step out entirely depending on trust, and risk factors,” Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO of Postman, wrote in a blog post in December.

Postman’s AI Agent Builder provides a centralized platform for discovering LLMs and APIs. Developers can compare responses, cost, and performance of a variety of LLMs, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, Cohere, and Meta’s Llama.

The platform provides access to APIs from all of Postman’s verified publishers, like Salesforce, PayPal, and UPS. This will help ensure that agents are built upon accurate and reliable tools, Postman explained.

Additionally, developers will be able to leverage the company’s no-code canvas, Postman Flows, to set up agents and multi-step workflows.

Other features currently on the roadmap for the AI Agent Builder tool include the ability to deploy agents and workflows to the cloud and real-time monitoring of deployed Flows.

“The rise of agentic AI marks a pivotal shift in how software systems will be built and operated. This wave will highlight a truth that many engineering leaders are just beginning to realize: the power to deliver AI solutions lies in their APIs. At Postman, we’re excited about this future and remain focused on helping developers and customers thrive in an API-first world,” Asthana wrote.