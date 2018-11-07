In an effort to grow and sustain the GraphQL ecosystem, The Linux Foundation has announced plans to launch a new open-source foundation for it. GraphQL is an API technology that was initially developed by Facebook.

The GraphQL Foundation will be a collaborative effort between industry leaders and users.

Its mission will be to “enable widespread adoption and help accelerate development of GraphQL and the surrounding ecosystem.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the GraphQL Foundation into the Linux Foundation,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. “This advancement is important because it allows for long-term support and accelerated growth of this essential and groundbreaking technology that is changing the approach to API design for cloud-connected applications in any language.”

The foundation will have an open governance model to encourage participation and technical contribution. The model will also provide a framework for long-term stewardship of GraphQL.

“At Facebook, our mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together,” said Killian Murphy, director of Facebook Open Source. “We believe open source projects and the communities built around them help accelerate the pace of innovation and bring many minds to bear to solve large-scale challenges. GraphQL is one such project and community and the GraphQL Foundation will help ensure GraphQL continues to solve the real data fetching challenges that developers will face in building the products of tomorrow.”