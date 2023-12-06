Apiiro, a leading application security posture management (ASPM) solution, today announced the addition of integrated software supply chain security (SSCS) into its platform. Now, Apiiro’s ASPM is extended to natively provide source control manager (SCM) and CI/CD pipeline visibility, risk detection and assessment, and governance.

Apiiro’s ultra-connected and holistic approach to software supply chain security also uniquely enables the detection of chained risks—known as toxic combinations—across application and software supply chain components and unifies context across code, developer behavior, AppSec findings, and supply chain posture.

“We believe software supply chain security is a core component of ASPM and that the key to protecting modern applications is to provide end-to-end integrity across software, processes, and tools from code to runtime, ,” said Moti Gindi, Chief Product Officer at Apiiro. “Taking this connected approach enables our platform to bridge gaps left by siloed security testing tools and enable application security teams to more efficiently secure their development and delivery to the cloud.”

With the addition of SSCS, Apiiro enables application security teams to more efficiently secure their applications and software supply chains in a single, end-to-end solution with:

Complete Supply Chain Visibility: Get complete and continuous visibility into all source code management (SCM) repositories and CI/CD pipelines,including shadow pipelines. Insights include their configurations, connected plugins, dependencies, associated risks, and how they change over time.

Supply Chain Risk Assessment: Detects and assess CI/CD pipeline and SCM risks such as missing or weak branch protection rules, abnormal commit behavior, risky admin or developers permissions, or weakly configured pipelines—all contextualized based on application and business risk and following CIS and SLSA best practices.

Toxic Combinations Detection: Connect supply chain security risks with other application security risks that, when combined, can present highly business-critical toxic combinations that attackers seek out to gain unauthorized access to business-critical systems or sensitive data. An example of such a toxic combination could be an exposed secret in a branch that allows force push in an application that has PII data and deployed to an internet-facing environment.

Risk-Based Remediation and Prevention: Build policies, automation workflows, and developer guardrails to trigger remediations and processes such as agile threat models or penetration tests, or comment or block pull/merge requests and block builds. With Apiiro's risk-based approach, AppSec teams can fine-tune the action based on the level of business risk.

“Since introducing Apiiro’s Software Supply Chain Security at Paddle, we have been able to ensure pipelines are set up securely and have improved insights into the configuration of our source control repositories—a capability not provided by traditional AppSec tools,” said Colin Barr, Senior Engineering Manager of Application Security at Paddle. “This heightened visibility, coupled with Apiiro’s risk-based prioritization and policy engine, instills confidence in our capability to continually measure supply chain risk and assess against best practice moving forward.”