BigPanda is a event correlation and automation platform powered by AIOps to help IT operations, network operations, DevOps and SRE teams detect, prevent and resolve outages. The platform prevents incidents from escalating into outages, enables rapid incident and outage resolution with automated root cause analysis, and automates manual tasks to speed up incident response.

Broadcom DX Application Performance Management, part of the AIOps Platform from Broadcom, delivers mobile-to mainframe observability for user behavior, performance analysis, and code-level diagnostics along with easy-to-use workflows and dashboard to understand the health of any multi-cloud app. The solution provides advanced analytics based on time, text, topology, and training, so you can pinpoint and resolve performance issues quickly and ensure that every user transaction becomes a loyalty-building interaction.

Akamai provides application performance management as part of its Ion solution, which is a suite of intelligent performance optimizations and controls for delivering high-quality web iOS and Android app experiences. The solution continuously monitors real user behavior and adapts in real time to context, user behavior and connectivity changes.

AppDynamics by Cisco is an APM provider that provides customers with information on user experience. Its Experience Journey Mapping feature tracks the application paths most common among users and evaluates performance, enabling customers to see how their users are interacting with their app. Companies can use AppDynamics to optimize customer journeys across devices and quickly identify any issues.

Amazon CloudWatch is an application and infrastructure monitoring solution built for DevOps engineers, developers, SREs and IT managers. It provides data and actionable insights to monitor apps, respond to performance changes, optimize resource utilization, and get a unified view of operational health.

Catchpoint is the enterprise-proven ally that empowers teams with the visibility and insight required to deliver on the digital experience demands of customers and employees. With its combined true synthetic, real user, network, and endpoint monitoring capabilities and the largest, most diverse global monitoring network in the industry, Catchpoint delivers in-depth, accurate, and full-stack performance insights.

Datadog APM provides end-to-end distributed tracing at scale capabilities for front-end devices and databases. Users can monitor service dependencies, reduce latency, and eliminate errors for the best possible user experience.

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify enterprise cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With AI and complete automation, our all in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users.

InfluxData: APM can be performed using InfluxData’s platform InfluxDB. InfluxDB is a purpose-built time series database, real-time analytics engine and visualization pane. It is a central platform where all metrics, events, logs and tracing data can be integrated and centrally monitored.

Instana is a fully automatic APM solution that makes it easy to visualize and manage the performance of your business applications and services. The only APM solution built specifically for cloud-native microservice architectures, Instana leverages automation and AI to deliver immediate actionable information to DevOps.

LaunchDarkly is a feature management platform that empowers all teams to safely deliver and control software through feature flags. By separating code deployments from feature releases, LaunchDarkly enables you to deploy faster, reduce risk, and iterate continuously. LaunchDarkly integrates with several observability and APM solutions such as AppDynamics, Datadog, Dynatrace, Honeycomb, New Relic, and SignalFX. These integrations help measure how each feature affects key service metrics such as response times and error rates.

Lightstep‘s mission is to deliver insights that put organizations back in control of their complex software applications. It provides an accurate, detailed snapshot of the entire software system at any point in time, enabling organizations to identify bottlenecks and resolve incidents rapidly.

Microsoft Azure Monitor provides full observability into applications, infrastructure and network. It’s application sights feature provides an APM service for developers and DevOps professionals to monitor live applications, detect performance anomalies, diagnose issues and understand what users are doing.

New Relic One aims to go beyond traditional monitoring solutions by embracing observability. It provides users with a real-time view of operational data so they can respond faster, optimize better and build great modern software. It includes a telemetry data platform, full-stack observability, and applied intelligence.

Oracle provides a complete end to-end application performance management solution for custom and Oracle applications. Oracle Enterprise Manager is designed for both cloud and on-premises deployments; it isolates and diagnoses problems fast, and reduces downtime, providing end-to-end visibility through real user monitoring; log monitoring; synthetic transaction monitoring; business transaction management and business metrics.

OpsRamp is a modern IT operations management platform that allows enterprise IT teams and MSPs to “control the chaos” of digital infrastructure. OpsRamp does this through hybrid discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, remediation and automation, powered by AIOps. Users can detect and resolve incidents faster, understand resource dependencies and avoid costly performance issues that result in lost revenue and productivity.

OverOps captures code-level insight about application quality in real time to help DevOps teams deliver reliable software. Operating in any environment, OverOps employs both static and dynamic code analysis to collect unique data about every error and exception—both caught and uncaught — as well as performance slowdowns.

Pepperdata is a leader in the APM space with proven products, operational experience, and deep expertise. It provides enterprises with predictable performance, empowered users, managed costs and managed growth for their big data investments, both on-premise and in the cloud.

Plumbr is a modern monitoring solution designed to be used in microservice-ready environments. Using Plumbr, engineering teams can govern microservice application quality by using data from web application performance monitoring. Plumbr unifies the data from infrastructure, applications, and clients to expose the experience of a user. This makes it possible to discover, verify, fix and prevent issues.

Riverbed’s application performance solutions provide superior levels of visibility into cloud-native applications—from end users, to microservices, to containers, to infrastructure—to help you dramatically accelerate the application lifecycle from DevOps through production.

SmartBear: AlertSite’s global network of more than 340 monitoring nodes helps monitor availability and performance of applications and APIs, and find issues before they hit end consumers. The Web transaction recorder DejaClick helps record complex user transactions and turn them into monitors, without requiring any coding.

Splunk APM enables users to innovate faster in the cloud, improve user experience and future-proof applications. It features NoSample full-fidelity trace ingestion so developers never miss an anomaly, AI-driven analytics and directed troubleshooting, high cardinality exploration of traces, and an open standards approach.

Stackify by Netreo’s APM solution Retrace gives developers straightforward insights into performance bottlenecks. It integrates code profiling, error tracking and application logs; troubleshoots problems and looks for ways to optimize code; and collects detailed snaptops of what code is doing and how long it takes.