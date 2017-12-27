Machine learning engineers, data scientists, and Big Data engineers are among the top emerging jobs in technology. This is based off of a recently released report from LinkedIn.

As technology changes and expands, employment trends change with it. As a result, the skills that are important to have to be successful in the workforce are constantly changing. LinkedIn’s report is from its data over the last five years on what jobs and skills are becoming the most popular.

“It may come as no surprise that technology-centric roles stole the show among emerging jobs in the United States, but the prevalence of machine learning and data science roles and skills indicate a shift in the types of technology we can expect to be using in the near future, as well as what professionals should be preparing themselves for,” the LinkedIn economic graph team wrote in a post.

The results also indicate that in general, specialized roles are on the decline as companies seek to hire those with a more comprehensive skill set. Having a comprehensive skill set was also a strong trend among machine learning engineers and data scientists.

These growing tech jobs are mainly located in urban areas, including San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles. There has also been an increase in freelance work, most heavily concentrated in Oregon, New York, and California.