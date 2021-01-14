CData Software (www.cdata.com), a leading provider of standards-based drivers and data access solutions for real-time data integration, today announced the acquisition of forceAmp.com LLC, the developers of DBAmp and a longtime Salesforce Partner trusted by Fortune 500 companies and leading global enterprises. This acquisition brings together leaders in Salesforce data connectivity and integration.

DBAmp, forceAmp’s popular flagship product, facilitates real-time Salesforce integration and replication to Microsoft SQL Server, powering back-office data processing and analytics.

From the Fortune 500 and the Global 2000 to SMEs worldwide, thousands of organizations rely on CData connectivity to overcome data fragmentation and unlock value from diverse, dispersed data assets. Leading vendors across SaaS, data management, integration, analytics & BI, data science, data testing, AI & machine learning, and data governance embed CData connectivity to solve data access, data management, and data integration challenges.

The entire DBAmp team will join CData and continue supporting and extending DBAmp as a data connectivity and integration technology. By joining forces with CData Software, DBAmp will become part of the world’s most comprehensive suite of standards-based data connectivity solutions. For forceAmp customers, the CData acquisition brings access to enhanced support services and greater integration possibilities.

“DBAmp is a proven solution supporting leading organizations worldwide with best-in-class Salesforce data integration,” said Amit Sharma, CEO of CData Software. “As we position CData to capture an increasing share of the enterprise data connectivity market, the DBAmp acquisition will help accelerate our continued growth.”

“DBAmp customers can continue to count on DBAmp as a key integration driver,” said Bill Emerson, President of forceAmp.com LLC. “and benefit from the new opportunities to manage all your Salesforce and enterprise integrations through the full library of CData solutions.”

The Salesforce integration technologies of DBAmp closely align with those of CData. Both companies share a common technical vision: a SQL-centric approach to data connectivity. The acquisition of DBAmp extends CData’s presence in the Salesforce ecosystem and provides additional technical flexibility in data management and integration.