CData Software, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Google Cloud, further extending data access capabilities for Google Cloud users.

“We’re thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Meeting the growing data connectivity needs of modern enterprises is one of the biggest challenges facing enterprise software providers. To help customers address this pain point, we’ve built out our embedded data connectivity solutions to ensure they provide unmatched breadth and depth of data access while also providing fast, easy deployment within our customers’ products,” said Manish Patel, CPO at CData. “Through our embedded data connectors, customers across the Google Cloud portfolio will be able to leverage flexible data connectivity to access a wider variety of data sources directly within their Google Cloud environment.”

“Based on years of successful collaboration with Google Cloud, we’ve chosen to expand our partnership with CData,” said Suraj Poozhiyil, Director of Product Management, Google Cloud.

This collaboration enables users to connect Google Cloud services with many common external data sources, including SaaS applications, NoSQL databases, legacy systems, and more. CData Embedded Connectors simplify data access, accelerating time-to-value for data-driven initiatives.

This news comes on the heels of CData’s debut in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration, after earning an Honorable Mention the previous year. It was the only new vendor among the 20 leading providers recognized in the 2024 year evaluation. This milestone year for CData has also seen the company secure approximately $350 million in growth capital to strengthen its leadership in data integration and connectivity solutions.