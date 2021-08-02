The following is a listing of tool providers in the CI/CD space, along with a brief description of their offerings.

Bitrise: is a cloud-based, secure, and scalable CI/CD solution, specifically designed for mobile app development. The company’s mission is to help their customers all around the world create better apps, faster. With customers ranging from centuries-old enterprises, to some of the youngest, most innovative new startups and mobile unicorns, applications built, tested, and deployed through Bitrise have made their way to billions of end users around the world.

HCL Software: Deploy anything, anywhere with HCL Launch, a versatile, enterprise-level continuous delivery solution. From mainframe to microservices and everything in between, HCL Launch is engineered to handle the most complex deployment situations with push-button automation and controlled auditing needed in regulated and technically diverse enterprises.

Atlassian: Bitbucket Pipelines is a modern cloud-based continuous delivery service that’s built right into Atlassian’s version control system, Bitbucket Cloud. Bitbucket Pipelines automates the code from test to production. Bamboo is Atlassian’s on-premises option with first-class support for the “delivery” aspect of Continuous Delivery, tying automated builds, tests and releases together in a single workflow.

CA Technologies, A Broadcom Company: CA Technologies’ solutions address the wide range of capabilities necessary to minimize friction in the pipeline to achieve business agility and compete in today’s marketplace. These solutions include everything from application life cycle management to release automation to continuous testing to application monitoring—and much more.

Chef: Chef Automate, the leader in Continuous Automation, provides a platform that enables you to build, deploy and manage your infrastructure and applications collaboratively. Chef Automate works with Chef’s three open-source projects; Chef for infrastructure automation, Habitat for application automation, and Inspec for compliance automation, as well as associated tools.

CloudBees: The CloudBees Suite builds on continuous integration and continuous delivery automation, adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. This automated software delivery system is becoming the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise.

Cloud Foundry: Cloud Foundry is promoted for continuous delivery as it supports the full application development lifecycle, from initial development through all testing stages to deployment. Cloud Foundry’s container-based architecture runs apps in any programming language over a variety of cloud service providers. This multi-cloud environment allows developers to use the cloud platform that suits specific application workloads and move those workloads as necessary within minutes with no changes to the application.

Digital.ai: The company’s Deploy product helps organizations automate and standardize complex, enterprise-scale application deployments to any environment — from mainframes and middleware to containers and the cloud. Speed up deployments with increased reliability. Enable self-service deployment while maintaining governance and control.

Liquibase: Liquibase, formerly Datical, brings Agile and DevOps to the database to radically improve and simplify the application release process. Liquibase solutions deliver the database release automation capabilities IT teams need to bring applications to market faster while eliminating the security vulnerabilities, costly errors and downtime often associated with today’s application release process.

GitLab: GitLab allows Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab’s built-in continuous integration and continuous deployment offerings enable developers to easily monitor the progress of tests and build pipelines, then deploy with the confidence across multiple environments — with minimal human interaction.

IBM: UrbanCode Deploy accelerates delivery of software change to any platform – from containers on cloud to mainframe in data center. Manage build configurations and build infrastructures at scale. Release interdependent applications with pipelines of pipelines, plan release events, orchestrate simultaneous deployments of multiple applications. Improve DevOps performance with value stream analytics. Use as a stand-alone solution or integrate with other CI/CD tools such as Jenkins.

JetBrains: TeamCity is a continuous integration and continuous delivery server that takes moments to set up, shows your build results on-the-fly, and works out of the box. TeamCity integrates with all major development frameworks, version control systems, issue trackers, IDEs, and cloud services.

Microsoft: Microsoft’s Azure DevOps Services solution is a suite of DevOps tools designed to help teams collaborate to deliver high-quality solutions faster. The solution features Azure Pipelines for CI/CD initiatives; Azure Boards for planning and tracking; Azure Artifacts for creating, hosting and sharing packages; Azure Repos for collaboration; and Azure Test Plans for testing and shipping.

Puppet: Puppet Pipelines provides developers with easy-to-use, self-service workflows to build containers, push them to any local or remote registries, build and deploy Helm charts, and deploy containers to Kubernetes in under 15 minutes, while providing governance and visibility into the entire software delivery pipeline and the status of every deployment.

Octopus Deploy: Octopus Deploy is an automated release management tool for modern developers and DevOps teams. Features include the ability to promote releases between environments, repeatable and reliable deployments, ability to simplify the most complicated application deployments, an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard, and first-class platform support.

Redgate Software: Including SQL Server databases in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery, and stopping them being the bottleneck in the process, is the mission at Redgate. Tools such as SQL Source Control, SQL Compare and SQL Change Automation integrate with Git or Team Foundation Server, Jenkins or TeamCity, Octopus Deploy or Bamboo, for example, allowing the database to be developed alongside the application.

VMware: With VMware Tanzu, you can make the most of these cloud native patterns, automate the delivery of containerized workloads, and proactively manage apps in production. It’s all about freeing developers to do their thing: build great apps. Enterprises that use Tanzu Advanced benefit from developer velocity, security from code to customer, and operator efficiency.

Weaveworks: Weaveworks is a container management and microservices solution provider that offers services for observing and monitoring solutions. Features of its Weave Cloud include ability to integration with preferred CI tools, the Prometheus service for gaining insights, troubleshooting and capabilities for understanding applications.